Ask Dr. Kait: Calling all artists

Steve Jobs once said, “Learn continually. There is always one more thing to learn.”
As a veterinarian, I went to college for eight years. Additionally, my career requires continuing education, so professionally there is a process of continual learning. Sometimes life's circumstances present a lesson outside the realm of one’s expertise. This month I had one of those opportunities.
While still in veterinary school, I began sketching ideas for my logo. I decided on an image containing an outline of animals and the universal red medical cross. I thought this image would be ideal since it clearly communicated to potential clients pet medical care. Who knew three years later I would be notified that any use of the medical red cross in red or orange is forbidden except by the American Red Cross. This news came as a shock and was a bit discouraging since I have lots of personalized items, uniforms, and signage for my veterinary hospital.
Upon receiving this news, I knew I must act immediate since I would never want to cause confusion with another company’s logo.
Once I got over the initial surprise, my concern was just one of time. My schedule is completely full caring for the pets of Kings County and although I enjoy art as a hobby, I simply have no time to sketch a new logo. So after much consideration, I decided this is a perfect opportunity to showcase an up-and-coming artist!
I’m holding a “Design Our New Logo Contest” and I encourage all artists young and old to enter! The prize is $1,000 and I will choose the winner on May 15. Submissions may be hand-drawn or computer images. For more information and an entry form, visit kkvetservices.com or our Facebook page. I will notify the winner by June 15, and award the prize money! The new logo will be unveiled on July 21, my vet clinic’s third birthday!
This news, though unexpected, is a new adventure! The entries have already begun arriving and viewing them has been so much fun! There are so many talented artists and I look forward to seeing each unique idea. The community support has been overwhelming and I feel honored to live in such an amazing community. I also appreciate the Red Cross for allowing me the time to hold this contest. In life, my parents always taught me to make lemons into lemonade… so here is to a delicious pitcher of lemonade!
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.
