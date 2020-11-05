Ask Dr. Kait: As gentle as a dove

As a veterinarian, my days are filled with variety. From the mundane of routine vaccines to surgical emergencies, such as when a Tegu ate a toothbrush!
When I come to work each morning, I never know what to expect. Sometimes medical emergencies can bring out the worst in people as emotions are raw when a beloved family pet is suffering with an illness or injury. Then on other days, I see human kindness, when good a good Samaritan helps to pay a stranger’s veterinary bill. Once in a while, I have a case that surprises even me.
On a recent fall day, I was witness to generosity that even surprised me. A woman by the name of Sharon brought in a dove. She has a wild bird feeder in her backyard and the dove was sitting on the ground beneath it. When she picked up the dove, it had a hole in its neck, a leg fracture, and an injured wing. Upon examination, I felt the dove had been attacked and severely injured by a cat. I anticipated Sharon was bringing the dove in for euthanasia to end its suffering. To my surprise, Sharon was seeking emergency surgery to repair the wild dove’s wound and medical treatment for its other injuries.
I am happy to report that the the dove’s surgery went well and when the dove came back for a follow up, the wild dove was named Cheekie! And since Cheekie’s injuries make flying impossible, he is Sharon’s newest pet. Seeing the compassion Sharon showed towards the wild dove that visited her backyard feeder was touching. There are too many times that animals are victims of human neglect or abuse, so I hope the kindness Sharon showed to this innocent creature is inspiring to others.
Since most birds become ill from improper diet and care, I felt this a fitting time share some dove facts and information on how to properly care for a dove. There are several species of doves but the most common you will see in our area are ring neck doves. They can live up to 15 years and are approximately 8 inches in length. Ring necks are native to our area. They are beige with a distinct black ring around their neck. They love companionship and generally stay with a mate. In the wild, birds eat a diverse diet, but if you choose to keep a dove as a pet there are a few things you should consider.
First, an outdoor avery is best, but if you choose an indoor cage it should be at least 2ft x 2ft. x 3ft high. The bigger the enclosure the better, since it is preferable for doves to be kept in pairs. Paper makes great bedding to line the cage and should be changed every other day. In your enclosure be sure to have perches of different thicknesses, this will keep the doves’ feet from getting sore. The perches should be set at different heights as well. Never place perches above food or water dishes as their droppings will contaminate them.
Doves should be fed a diverse diet. If you visit your local pet store, there are feed mixes made especially for doves. Make sure your mix contains a mixure of seeds and pellets. Your dove’s diet should include 50% seed, 25% pellets, and the remaining 25% leafy greens and occasionally fruits such as berries, melon or kiwi. Clean water and food should be kept in your dove’s cage at all times. Doves should also have a dish of grit in the cage to help break down food in its crop (a muscular pouch in the bird’s neck where food is stored as the beginning of the digestive process).
One last thing to keep in mind is that birds are very sensitive to smoke, gasses, and strong smells. Make sure to keep your enclosure away from the kitchen, as cooking with Teflon pans and oven cleaning can be fatal to a bird. Other odors from cleaning product, scented candles, or even perfumes can make a bird ill. Birds are also sensitive to temperatures, so it is important to keep your bird out of direct sunlight and away from drafts. Finally, indoor birds need a day/night cycle just like outdoors, so tuck your birds in at night by covering their cages. Due to bird’s fragile nature, an annual exam with your veterinarian is recommended to assure your bird remains in good health.
If you want to enjoy this gentle bird without the responsibility of care, simply put a feeder in your backyard. You will likely see a dove or two enjoying a meal.
If you have a question for future a column, please email askdrkait@gmail.com. Please note: each species of birds has different dietary requirements, please check veterinary recommendations for your specific breed.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.
