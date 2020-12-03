Ask Dr. Kait: A pocket pet may be a perfect present

Puppies and kittens are popular Christmas gifts, but not everyone has a home that can accommodate a dog or cat. For some, a pocket pet is a good alternative.
If you are considering a pocket pet, there are a few choices to consider. Hamsters, rats, guinea pigs, chinchillas and, in some states ferrets, and more. I’m going to cover the most common pocket pets in California which include rats, hamsters, guinea pigs and rabbits.
Pocket pets make great first-time pets for school-aged children. They can teach a child how to care for another living creature and build responsibility.
Rats
My first pet was a rat I named Templeton. He used to enjoy riding around in my hoodie pocket. Rats are especially interactive and tame. They can become very fond of their humans. They have a short life span of approximately two years, which is often reassuring to parents in the event a child losing interest.
Rats are relatively easy to care for and inexpensive. Some people enjoy saving a “feeder rat” from being served to a snake and feeder rats are even less expensive! Rats need an enclosure that can hold bedding at least 1-3” deep. A wire cage with a plastic tray bottom provides lots of air circulation and is easy to clean. Paper bedding is the best and all cedar products should be avoided. Rats enjoy climbing and exploring, so a cage with multiple levels is recommended. Most rats like to run in wheels, so one should be included in it’s enclosure. Rats do well in average household temperatures. They should be fed a high quality rat diet with no more than 10% of their diet being fresh fruits and vegetables. Fresh water should always be available. Neutering should also be considered if you have a male. This will reduce odor and aggressive behavior if you have multiple rats. If you are housing more than one rat together, consider the size of the enclosure and gender so you don’t have many more rats!
Hamsters
Hamsters are another option, but they are usually feisty! They can be tamed, however, they do not usually bond with their humans and in general do not like being held. Hamsters also have a short lifespan of approximately 2.5 years. Hamsters enjoy normal household temperatures. A cage with a deep tray for paper bedding makes for easy cleaning. Make sure to include tubes and tunnels since hamsters love to explore. Hamsters live for cardio, so provide them a wheel in their cage and a hamster exercise ball to run around your house. Hamsters should eat a high quality hamster feed. Timothy hay and fresh fruits and vegetables can be up to 10% of their diet. Fresh water should always be available. Hamsters enjoy chewing on things, so providing them with hamster-safe chew items may save your cage.
Hamsters are best kept alone. They can be extremely aggressive to each other, even in pairs of the opposite sex. Owners should also be aware that hamsters are great escape artists! It is important to keep this in mind if you have dogs or cats in your home. A free roam hamster can be a snack for a larger house mate. Despite a proper cage, my pet hamster used to escape regularly.
Guinea Pigs
Guinea pigs can make good companions, even for adults. They have a longer life span of between 4-8 years. They tend to bond with their caregiver. Guinea pigs need 60-85 degree temperatures. For this reason, they should live indoors since our climate is both too hot and too cold depending on season.
Their cage should be at least 4 feet long, 3 feet wide, and 2 feet tall. A deep plastic tray bottom is ideal since guinea pigs enjoy deep fleece bedding. They should have a litter box with paper litter and a hide where they can be out of sight. Their litter box should be cleaned daily. Guinea pigs need timothy hay available at all times. This is important for digestive tract health and proper teeth wearing. Additionally, guinea pigs should be given a small amount (1/8-1/4 cup) of a timothy hay-based pellet. Do not free feed pellets or they will not eat their hay.
Most guinea pigs enjoy an occasional treat of fresh fruits and vegetables. This should be no more than ½ cup daily. Guinea pigs cannot synthesize their own vitamin C, so it is critical that you give your guinea pig vitamin C supplements. There are guinea pig vitamin C “cookies” that most guinea pigs enjoy snacking on. Clean water should always be available and vitamin C should never be mixed with the water. Guinea pigs are generally peaceful with others of the same gender. If you want to have multiple guinea pigs, they should be purchased together initially so they do not become territorial towards a new cage mate.
Rabbits
Rabbits can also make good pets, but can be somewhat unpredictable in personality. Some rabbits become very tame and enjoy being held and others do not show an interest in being handled. They are a longer commitment with a lifespan of 8-12 years. Rabbits are especially sensitive to overheating. This can be a problem in our area due to our extreme summer heat. A few hours in hot temperatures can lead to death, so I recommend indoor housing in summer months. If outdoor housing is your only option, misters and blocks of ice must be placed in the pen daily.
Depending on breed, rabbits size varies greatly. Be sure to check your specific breed for cage size requirements. A good guide is a cage 4-6 times your rabbit's length when fully stretched out. Your rabbit will enjoy a hide to be out of sight and if housed indoors, a litter box is recommended.
Rabbits need clean water and timothy hay available at all times. Additionally, rabbits should be given a small amount (1/4-1/2 cup) of a timothy hay-based pellet, do not free feed pellets or they will not eat enough hay which is important to wearing down of teeth. Rabbits also enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables, but these should be a treat and no more than ½-1 cup daily. Daily play time out of the cage so your rabbit can get exercise is also advised. Most rabbits are very good about litter box training, so your biggest concern when your rabbit is roaming will be chewing. Be sure to supervise or your bunny may chew on your walls or hazardous wires.
So before Santa delivers a pocket pet, do some research. It is important to consider what pet fits best into your lifestyle. Don’t underestimate the companionship of a pocket pet! They can be a fun addition to the family!
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.
