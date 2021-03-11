Ask Dr. Kait: A case of arachnophobia

One of my earliest childhood memories is the bug catcher my mom bought at a craft fair in the Hanford Mall. I loved the little screen-covered dome and I would go around my yard catching roly-polies, toads, lady bugs and daddy long legs. My mom had to teach me to let things go, so I wouldn’t harm them and about the shiny black spiders that could bite and make me sick. There was even a time when I thought I would grow up to be an entomologist. Though I pursued a career in veterinary medicine, there are days when the two paths collide. Last week was one of these occasions.
A client returned with a Mexican Red Knee tarantula with an abnormal growth on it’s abdomen which was growing in size despite the topical treatment I already prescribed. Since little is known regarding medical treatment of tarantulas, the owner was unable to provide further care for the spider. Due to my passion for all creatures, I offered to adopt the tarantula. I already own a Chilian Rose Hair tarantula that I adopted from The Animal House when I was 12 years old. She has outlived her life expectancy and I am so happy to still have her in my life. Recently, I adopted a Pink Toed tarantula that was too beautiful to pass up. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I love eight fuzzy legs!
So, the pressure was on to save my new tiny friend. I began researching cases of tarantulas with growths, sadly there was little information from credible veterinary sources. I collected all the data I could and decided to remove the questionable tissue. If the tissue is a fungal or bacterial infection, removing it would likely cure the spider. If it is cancer, then it may or may not, depending on the type. At this point, something had to be done, but the unknown was whether the tarantula would survive anesthesia. Since the spider’s health was declining, I figured it was a moment of “with great risk comes great reward.”
My RVT Kiersten Carlson and I went into the surgical suite for a new experience. We were gassing down a tarantula. I sedated the spider and used a scalpel to scrape off the abnormal tissue. I then scrubbed the area with betadine. Once the anesthesia gas was removed, we patiently waited to see if the spider would wake under oxygen. We were trilled to see those eight fuzzy legs come alive! We placed the tarantula back into its enclosure. I decided to call it Aragog because everyone deserves a name. Surviving anesthesia was encouraging, but Aragog’s fate was still unknown.
Two days after the procedure, Aragog ate several crickets. This too was an encouraging sign. One thing for sure, Aragog may be the tamest spider ever. She is held daily to have her wound treated with topical meds. At this point, I am optimistic for her continued healing and I’m hoping it’s a girl. Fun fact: Tarantulas are difficult to sex, so the gender is revealed with certainty when it outlives the life expectancy of the male. In the Mexican Red Knee, the males live to be approximately five, so a gender reveal is a long way off!
Now as some of you are becoming squeamish, I’d like to pitch the tarantula as a pet. Most tarantulas are very peaceful and rarely bite. They are quite beautiful and are fascinating to observe. They are easy to care for, requiring only a small enclosure with bark, a shallow water dish, a limb if a climber, and perhaps a heat pad if your home is kept cold. They eat a few crickets per week and their feeding habits are also fascinating to observe. Their tiny toes tickle your hand as they gracefully walk across your palm. They are a low maintenance pet that can be left for days at a time while you vacation without a pet sitter. They do not require vaccines and generally do not need veterinary care. For all the parents, if your child happens to adopt a male, it is a short commitment.
At this point, Aragog is in the hospital. She will remain there until her medical treatment is complete. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that “she” will fully recover and live her best tarantula life. Who knows, she may even join Bowser (our tortoise), 007 (our bearded dragon), and Iago (our rescue parrot), Kaa (our Ball Python) as a permanent clinic resident! As for me, I don’t think I will every get over my arachnophilia, I simply love spiders!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!