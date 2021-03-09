Area's first Raising Cane's lands in Hanford

HANFORD — The chicken finger revolution is coming to the Central Valley.
Raising Cane’s, the rapidly growing brand known for its quality chicken finger meals, is gearing up to make its Hanford debut at 1765 W. Lacey Blvd. on July 6. The new restaurant will serve customers through its double drive-thru and will offer online ordering via its mobile app. The space also boasts an expansive patio for customers to dine outside.
In the weeks ahead, Raising Cane’s will be hiring over 100 local crewmembers for multiple positions ranging from a variety of management roles to hourly crew.
“Our customers have been anticipating Raising Cane’s entrance to the northern part of California for a long while now, and we look forward to kicking that off here in Hanford,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Taylor Day. “The new restaurant is across the street from Hanford Mall and right off of Highway 198, making it super accessible for all of the soon-to-be ‘Caniacs’ in the area. Our next step will be to hire a great local crew and begin exploring opportunities to integrate ourselves in this beloved community.”
When the new Restaurant opens, it will mark the 43rd Raising Cane’s in California. Hanford is the first of many new Raising Cane’s that are set to open in Northern California over the next two years and beyond.
