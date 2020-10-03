Anchors & Whiskers: Pandemic DMV experience exhausting, yet seemingly safe

Going to the Department of Motor Vehicles is never a fun experience It is even more of a chore during a pandemic. What steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our community upon a visit to the DMV? As I have visited the DMV this past week, let me give you a personal perspective.
As I am a military spouse, I am from the a different state. The time to get my California ID had come during the shutdown. Now that the DMV is accepting in-person services I decided to go after filling out my application for a REAL ID on the DMV website.
Once the application was completed, I wrote down my confirmation number. The next day I went to the Hanford DMV field office. I arrived at 11 a.m. to see that the DMV has two lines outside the building — one for appointments and one for non-appointments and other things.
My line was the non-appointment line. The end of the line wrapped to the back of the building. I was in line for three and a half hours.
Once I reached the front of the line, I was asked screening questions and my temperature was checked. If you passed the screening as I did, you were then given a sticker to wear.
Once that process was over, I was asked my purpose at the DMV. Since I was applying for a REAL California ID, I needed to show all the required documents for identification purposes. The DMV employee reviewed my documents and then handed me a yellow slip and told me to go to the appointment line to be given a number. At this point I still had yet to set foot in the building and I had been there for four hours.
I waited in the appointment line for another hour on the other side of the building. Finally, I made it to the front of that line. I was assigned a number and allowed to enter the building. After being in the heat for five hours, the A/C was a welcome relief.
I was led to a specific seat and told to sit there. Each person inside had at least six feet of distance between them while seated.
I waited for another half hour for my number to be called. Once I was able to get to the window I was asked to stand on the tape X about 2 feet from the window. Since my application was completed online I gave my confirmation number and the employee looked it up on her computer. I had to redo my application and was led to a computer terminal. There, I was instructed on the touch screen process and finished my application. This computer terminal is cleaned after every person uses it.
Once that was done, I was redirected to the window I had originally been helped at. The employee scanned my documents and then had me double check that all identifying information was correct. The sum total of time at this point was six hours. I paid the thirty seven dollar fee and was taken to the ID picture station. I scanned my right thumb and then had my ID photo taken. After again checking that all information was correct, I signed my name on the sign pad that was cleaned prior to and after my use.
This entire process took me six and a half hours. While frustrating, the extra safety steps do make the process take longer. So if you need to go to the DMV, bring snacks and a chair. You’ll be there awhile.
Makenzie Rankin is a military spouse and a momma of two. She loves gardening and crafting and can be found volunteering at the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum in historic downtown Hanford every weekend. Rankin's blog can be found at www.anchorsandwhiskers.com, where she uses her voice to uplift members of the community.
