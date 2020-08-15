Anchors & Whiskers: Chatting with Nate Ferrier and Cole Souza

The Kings County Deputy Sheriffs Association President, Nate Ferrier, has been in his position for two years. He is responsible for the social media for the association.
As Senior Deputy Ferrier stated, “Law enforcement has notoriously been bad at controlling the narrative, too busy doing their job. The narrative gets controlled by politicians and the media.”
When asked about the recent political turmoil, he spoke of the cops he knows as being good people saying, “ We don’t get in this job to hurt people. We get in this job to help people.”
Senior Deputy Souza added, “It’s hard to not get frustrated, especially when our elected officials seem to turn their backs on us and the media paints us as the bad guys.”
I asked Senior Deputy Ferrier and Senior Deputy Souza what their average day is like on the administrative side of law enforcement, to get a better idea of this important aspect of our law enforcement agencies.
Senior Deputy Ferrier comes to work early in the morning, takes care of emails and phone calls along with proofing reports to get them to the DA’s office. He handles subpoenas for the deputies and staff and is responsible for ordering equipment for the sheriff’s deputies on the streets. Senior Deputy Ferrier expressed, “Each day I have a plan and one email or phone call can derail it.” Senior Deputy Souza is responsible for screening potential new deputies as well as handling paperwork and ordering equipment.
I asked about the community response to the sheriff’s department and I was pleased to hear that the local community has responded positively to our deputies, and the Kings County Sheriff's Office, overall. Some local citizens have come by the station with gifts for the deputies and to give morale boosts to our brave law enforcement officers.
When asked if there's one standout shining star in the department, Senior Deputy Ferrier said, “ All our guys and girls are outstanding at their jobs.” However, he did give me a name of a recent Class B Commendation recipient, by the name of Deputy James Coghlan. This Deputy was key in saving two lives by implementing his training and having a love for our community.
One wonders what an officer's favorite part of the job may be. Senior Deputy Ferrier said he loves being the president of the association, getting into the politics of his job. Both deputies stated that they love the ability to set a task and accomplish it.
Senior Deputy Souza added, “Making things better." He also said of the Kings County Sheriff's office, “ I think the camaraderie with fellow deputies is amazing. You make some really good relationships in this profession with people you ordinarily would not. It’s a fairly tight knit group we work with.”
I was happy to speak with these intelligent deputies who are passionate about making our community a safe place to live. Our blue line needs our support now more than ever before. If you want to know more about what our deputies do, they offer ride-alongs in the patrol cars. Get a front seat view of a deputy's day-to-day adventures and see for yourself that our Kings County sheriff’s deputies are indeed.... good apples.
Makenzie Rankin is a military spouse and a momma of two. She loves gardening and crafting and can be found volunteering at the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum in historic downtown Hanford every weekend. Rankin's blog can be found at www.anchorsandwhiskers.com, where she uses her voice to uplift members of the community.
