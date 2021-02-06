100K World Ag Expo travelers will be missed as event goes virtual

VISALIA — Visit Visalia announced that it will miss the influx of visitors it normally sees this month for the annual World Ag Expo, recognized as the largest agricultural event in the world with 100,000 attendees. The 2021 World Ag Expo on Feb. 9-11 has been moved to an online event due to the pandemic. Visit Visalia wants to let exhibitors and attendees know that they are missed, but also that Visalia's doors are open for a future visit.
World Ag Expo is an event unlike any other, bringing together the worldwide agricultural community. For many exhibitors and attendees, the trip to California is a highlight of the year, and an opportunity to meet face-to-face with clients, to visit local farming operations, and often to enjoy a family vacation, extending their stay to explore the area.
Visalia, a tourism destination only a short 20 minutes from the World Ag Expo showgrounds, would normally see the city filled to capacity with thousands of attendees and guests at their dozens of restaurants, hotels, venues and attractions.
While to opportunity for connecting with clients over a shared dinner, talking shop while standing in a farmer’s field, and exploring the area is on pause for now, Visit Visalia looks forward to welcoming them back when the time is right.
The invitation is open: come back and visit this summer, come see your clients in person, and take the family on their well-deserved vacation. We will be here, ready to welcome you.
The Central Valley hub is an all-American city with a vibrant downtown, unique restaurants, craft breweries, boutique shopping and a thriving art scene. There is evidence of its agriculture heritage everywhere, from the farmers market on Saturdays and the local produce vendors around the corner to Visalia’s year-around farm-fresh fare. And of course, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and Sequoia National Forest with their towering giant sequoias, soaring mountain peaks, and the deepest canyon in north America, are right here in our backyard.
“World Ag Expo puts the Central Valley on center stage,” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia. “It showcases our region’s unique relationship to agriculture and highlights our designation as an American agricultural powerhouse. We look forward to welcoming attendees in person again soon in Visalia and Tulare County.”
