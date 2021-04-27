You have permission to edit this article.
100 Years Ago: Hanford has splendid fire department
100 Years Ago in Kings County...

100 Years Ago: Hanford has splendid fire department

While it might be said that Hanford was unfortunate in having three distinct fires on West Eighth street Tuesday, it must be admitted that we are indeed fortunate in having the fire department and system we possess. Any one of the three fires might have been far more serious than they proved had they not been properly handled. Especially is this true of the night fire which stood a very good chance to spread to adjacent business buildings, if not leap across the street and get the conflagration to spear to an almost solid business block.

While our fire department is an almost entirely volunteer one, it is one of the best trained in the valley and the people of Hanford certainly should appreciate their good work, not only in the fires of Tuesday but in the many they are called upon to handle.

— Hanford Sentinel 

April 28, 1921

