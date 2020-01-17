Following the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement by the U.S. Senate, the California Farm Bureau Federation said the trade pact will help farmers, ranchers and agricultural businesses throughout the state.

“Passage of the USMCA has been a top priority for Farm Bureau and other farm organizations, and we’re excited to have achieved the milestone of congressional passage,” CFBF President Jamie Johansson said. “Today’s Senate vote brings us closer to realizing the agreement’s benefits to California.”

President Trump’s signature on the USMCA will finalize its ratification by the United States. Mexico has also ratified the agreement. The Canadian House of Commons is expected to vote on the pact in coming weeks.

“We’re grateful to the many California farmers and ranchers who contacted their elected representatives on behalf of USMCA, and we thank Senator Feinstein for her vote to approve the agreement,” Johansson said. “The USMCA will further open markets for California-grown food and agricultural products, and will benefit the tens of thousands of Californians whose jobs rely on farm exports to Canada and Mexico.

“This has been a big week for trade developments, considering the signing of a Phase 1 agreement between the U.S. and China,” Johansson said. “We’re hopeful the Phase 1 agreement will ultimately lead to further easing of trade between the two nations, and that the United States will continue to pursue trade policies that open markets for high-quality California farm products.”

The California Farm Bureau Federation works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 34,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of nearly 5.6 million Farm Bureau members.

