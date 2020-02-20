Farm Bureau opposes 'split-roll' tax initiative

Warning that an initiative on property taxes threatens harm to rural communities, the California Farm Bureau Federation has voted to oppose it. Known as Initiative 19-0008, the measure would establish a split-roll property tax that would reassess commercial and industrial property, including agricultural facilities. Backers are collecting signatures to qualify the initiative for the November ballot.

“It’s unusual for Farm Bureau to oppose a measure at this early stage, but our board of directors is very concerned about the impact this initiative would have on rural California,” CFBF President Jamie Johansson said. “Although its backers claim agricultural land would not be affected, the initiative would trigger annual tax reassessments at market value for agricultural improvements such as barns, dairies, wineries, processing plants, vineyards and orchards.”

Johansson said Farm Bureau opposes efforts to weaken Proposition 13, the 1978 tax-reform measure that limits property tax increases.

