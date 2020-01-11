Hanford – Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) is pleased to announce the addition of Sirinoot Ch’ng, MD and Ashley Yang-Halsey, PA-C to its provider team.
Sirinoot completed her Doctor of Medicine and seven years of her pediatric residency training at Mahidol University in Thailand. During the last four years she has been completing a pediatric residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Sirinoot’s extensive volunteer service shows her compassion for her community and her dedication as a medical professional. These qualities make her a great addition to the FHCN staff and to her professional development.
Ashley received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Western University in 2019 and her Bachelor of Science from the University of California in 2014. As a recent grad, Ashley is excited “to begin a meaningful career as a physician assistant within a team-based health care organization that values collaboration.” Family HealthCare Network is a Patient-Centered Medical Home and practices a health care approach focused on building a shared knowledge between patients and the health care team. Ashley will be a great addition to the FHCN team.
Sirinoot and Ashley are accepting patients at FHCN’s Hanford Health Center, located at 250 W. 5th St. To schedule an appointment with Family HealthCare Network, please contact 1-877-960-3426 (FHCN) or visit www.fhcn.org for more information. The Hanford Health Center medical hours are Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM and Saturday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
