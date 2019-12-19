Family healthcare network welcomes new provider in Hanford

Hanford – Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) is pleased to announce the addition of Evon Czok, FNP-C to its provider team.
Evon completed both her Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mount Carmel College of Nursing in 2019 and 2016, respectively. As an admissions registered nurse and a charge nurse, Evon comes to Family HealthCare Network with extensive knowledge and nursing experience. In addition, over the last year, Evon has taught as an adjunct faculty member at Mount Carmel College of Nursing. Her experience as an adjunct faculty member brings valuable leadership experience to our health center.
Evon is accepting patients at FHCN’s Hanford Health Center, located at 250 W. 5th St. To schedule an appointment with Family HealthCare Network, please contact 1-877-960-3426 (FHCN) or visit www.fhcn.org for more information. The Hanford Health Center dental hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM and Saturday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
