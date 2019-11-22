Hanford – Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) is pleased to announce the addition of Brian J. Fernandes, DDS and Fanny M. Powell, FNP to its provider team.
Brian earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the University of Carolina and his Masters in Medical Science from Hapton University. Brian is excited to “work in a collaborative environment and connect with patients in ways that will lead to improved oral health”.
Fanny earned her Doctorate of Nursing Practice/Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of San Francisco and her Master in Public Health from California State East Bay. Fanny has recently served in trauma and urgent care nurse positions, helping underserved communities. Her experience in these situations will be a benefit to the community of Hanford.
Brian and Fanny are both accepting patients at FHCN’s Hanford Health Center, located at 250 West 5th St. To schedule an appointment with Family HealthCare Network, please contact 1-877-960-3426 (FHCN) or visit www.fhcn.org for more information. The Hanford Health Center hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM and Saturday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
