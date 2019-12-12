Visalia– On December 9th, Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) was proud to extend holiday cheer to families in 24 communities located in Fresno, Kings, and Tulare Counties. Altogether the FHCN Anita Fund helped hundreds of families with holiday food baskets, blankets, and gifts this year, which included over 300 children. Staff and volunteers prepared baskets on Saturday and Monday morning to be given away as part of the organization’s Anita Fund, a tradition of FHCN for over 30 years.
“Family HealthCare Network is thankful for staff contributions to keep this three decade long tradition alive. These baskets have an incredible impact on families and we’re honored to be a part of their holiday season,” stated FHCN President & CEO Kerry Hydash.
Recipients of the gift and food baskets are patients of FHCN, nominated by staff, who are encountering challenges and need a helping hand during the holidays. Family HealthCare Network staff donations collected throughout the year enabled FHCN to provide each family with an 18- gallon tote of food, and gifts for children 0-18 years. Gift baskets also included fresh produce donated by the Community Food Bank of Central California and donations were also received from the Walmart Distribution Center.
Community health representatives and AmeriCorps volunteers alongside Santa offered children a special holiday experience. Families were able to take photos with Santa when picking up baskets at FHCN’s corporate office in Visalia, Resource Center in Porterville, Hanford Health Center, Ambulatory Care Center in Fresno, and Self Help’s Villa de Guadalupe in Orosi. Baskets were also delivered to patients without means of transportation.
For more information about Family HealthCare Network, please call 1-877-960-3426, or visit www.FHCN.org.
