Fallen Seabee Honored at Gate Renaming Ceremony

“We didn’t expect any of this,” said Randy, Knott’s father. “We are proud to be here. Eric found his home [in Port Hueneme]; he found what he wanted to do. He was happy.”

Thousands of Seabees served in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and a significant amount of them deployed to or transitioned through Camp Knott. It was a symbol of the service and sacrifices of their brothers- and sisters-in-arms and their willingness to transit through the gate from safety and into harms’ way for the ideals of freedom expressed in the oath they swore to uphold.

During the dedication ceremony, Korka, who served as Knott’s commanding officer in Iraq, explained how loved Knott was and still is today, as well as the importance of renaming the main gate of the home of the Pacific Fleet Seabees in his honor.

“No words will ever repay the debt and gratitude that we owe to Petty Officer Knott who stood for our freedom and defended the sacred traditions entrusted by our constitution,” said Korka. “But we can honor his memory by maintaining our ‘Can Do’ spirit, remaining the best builders and warfighters we can be, and by keeping our nation strong and secure.”

