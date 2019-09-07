TULARE – The Tulare County Fair’s 100th anniversary celebration Sept. 11-15, will include a fly-over by the Air Force 144th Air National Guard, based at the California Air National Guard base in Fresno.
The flyover is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, as part of Veterans Appreciation Day. The event will take place at the Ed Dena Community Stage and will include a presentation of the colors by AMVETS Post 56, Tulare; prayer by Sheriff Mike Boudreaux; national anthem sung by Jerry Hope; a presentation by Devin Nunes’ office and Quilts of Honor presented to 30 veterans.
Veterans and active duty military with valid ID may enter the fairgrounds at no charge on Veterans Appreciation Day.
Throughout the centennial fair, which opens on Wednesday, Sept. 11, attendees can enjoy over 100 free things to see and do, historical displays representing each decade, and five nights of headliner entertainers.
With help from the Tulare Public Library, the Fair has collected a few highlights from their archives over the past 100 years:
• The first annual Tulare County Livestock and Agricultural Fair was a three-day event held in 1919 in Tulare.
• In 1921 the fair was moved to September and in this year a committee decided that Visalia’s “Victory Fair” and the Tulare fair should merge and were officially designated as the “Tulare County Fair.” The San Joaquin Valley Choral Society and the Hawaiian Trio provided musical entertainment.
• The 1923 fair featured the Portuguese Rodeo and a horseshoe pitching contact for the first time.
• In 1924, the fair was canceled due to widespread hoof and mouth disease.
• The “King of the Tulare County Fair” in 1926 was Spec O’Donnell, a popular child actor from Fresno. Because of his freckles, a freckle contest was created for kids ages 15 and younger, with Spec himself as the judge.
• Subsequent years featured a famous trained horse, a famous horsewoman and a family that collectedly weighted two tons, according to library records.
This was followed by a gap in record-keeping, with information starting up again in 1968. A 50th Golden Jubilee was held in 1971 that included a dairy fiesta parade and vaudeville acts headed by Nat King Cole’s brother, Ike. The first woman parade grand marshal, Ruth Kent Sayre, was named in 1973 and the 1977 fair set a new attendance record at 139,290.
Headliner concerts began being offered in 1979 and continue at this year’s fair, with concerts featuring Ashanti, John Michael Montgomery, Uncle Kracker, 38 Special and the Marshall Tucker Band. The concert venue has been expanded and enhanced thanks to presenting sponsor Eagle Mountain Casino.
Opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 11, is Kids Day, with all children 12 and under admitted free of charge. On Thursday, Sept. 12, veterans and active duty military with valid ID may enter the fairgrounds at no cost, and the Quilts of Honor will be presented at noon.
The Rodeo, Monster Truck and Demolition Derby are back by popular demand, offering top rodeo professionals and the noisy fun of monster trucks. A free monster truck pit pass is available for all event ticket holders, allowing attendees to see the trucks up close.
Each day of the fair, attendees can enjoy over 100 free-with-admission options for entertainment including the comedy of Alfred & Seymour and the mystery of hypnotist Steve Bayner. Street musicians, The Procrastinators, create music using pots and pans and five-gallon water bottles and the Gold Rush Mining Company lets attendees pan for their own real gold. Other attractions include a balloon maker, Charlie the Veloci-Raptor, the extreme dogs stunt show and a petting farm.
The Ramos Brothers Circus is back with horses, clowns and an exhilarating motor cycle daredevil display, and Captain Jack the pirate returns, along with his talking monkey.
Visit www.tcfair.org to purchase unlimited ride wristbands, parking passes and more, or call the fairgrounds office at 686-4707.
