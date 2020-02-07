F-35 Program Executive Officer Visits USS Nimitz

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

While aboard, Fick toured the ship and spoke to Sailors from different departments throughout the ship and was highly impressed with the crew’s ability to conduct flight operations.

“As I looked at everything going around the flight deck, aircraft taking off while simultaneously landing, people everywhere with different colored clothing on, it looked like chaos,” said Fick. “But as I stood there and observed more and more, what I saw was not chaos, but a very careful, choreographed, orchestrated dance where everyone was doing exactly what they needed to at exactly the right time. They moved with a purpose from point to point, but no one was panicking, no one was running, no one was freaking out.”

In addition to his fascination of the flight deck, Fick was also enthralled by the rest of the ship and her crew.

“As I interacted with the Sailors on the deck, in the hangars and in all the offices; I noticed they were confident, they knew exactly what they were doing, they were very prepared and enthusiastic about their jobs,” said Fick. “Most importantly they were very proud of the work they were doing.”

With the knowledge gained from his visit, Fick has a new found appreciation of the ships daily operations.