Explorer With 'Titanic' Influence Hails Five-Decade Partnership With Office of Naval Research

However, a growing interest in marine geology, oceanography and submersibles spurred Ballard to transfer to the Navy. His first assignment was as an ONR scientific liaison officer at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts.

“At the time, Woods Hole received about 85 percent of its funding from the Navy,” said Ballard.

It was at Woods Hole where Ballard first laid eyes on the ONR-sponsored deep-submergence vehicle Alvin, which would play a critical role in many of Ballard’s aquatic adventures. ONR funded Alvin’s construction.

Launched in 1964, Alvin is the world’s longest-operating deep-sea submersible. It’s still going strong today, with more than 4,800 dives to its credit and a major upgrade coming up in 2020. Woods Hole operates Alvin under a charter agreement with the Navy.

Redefining marine geology and biology

Ballard left active-duty naval service for the Reserve in 1970. He joined the deep-submergence group at Woods Hole, a connection he maintains as an emeritus scholar at the institution.

During the 1970s, with ONR funding and assets such as Alvin, Ballard participated in numerous deep-sea dives that altered conventional scientific thinking about the “blue” in our Blue Planet.