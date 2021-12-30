We've been blessed with a series of storms bringing rain and snow to the Valley this past week, the likes of which we haven't seen in a long time. As I look out the window at the Southern Sierra Nevada mountains covered with snow and colossal white clouds in the most beautiful blue sky, I can't help but be excited for what is on the horizon in 2022.
That is not to say that starting a new year will magically solve our problems because the date has changed. The excitement stems from the prospect of a good water year. I’m eager that the industry will have sufficient surface water to irrigate this summer with limited use of pumps, that new projects are ready to capture flood releases for later use and recharge groundwater. 2022 will undoubtedly present challenges, many of them like we've not seen before.
The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) is bound to create headaches and heartaches for California, and not just agriculture. Most Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) have proposed significant rules limiting groundwater pumping, resembling nothing California has seen before. Let's hope that the season-to-date above-average rainfall continues and helps ease the burden on growers and GSAs as Groundwater Sustainability Plans implementation begins.
With so many issues impacting California agriculture, the hope of a decent water year is refreshing and exhilarating. A good water year will free up space and time to focus on other matters. It would be nice to think about something else for a while and come back to water with a fresh perspective.
I have heard it said that without water, there is no life. That statement is true in the most fundamental way for everyone. When water, our most precious resource, is plentiful and managed well, life is better for us all.
I hope we can all wish for abundant rain and snowfall for the rest of this rainy season. We need thoughtful water management throughout the rain and irrigation season, and meaningful consideration of the environment and the people living in our great state as we navigate the ever-changing world in which we live.
I look forward to writing this article every other week and hope that you enjoy reading it, at least part of the time. Wishing you a healthy and prosperous 2022, I am excited for what next year has in store.
