The City of Hanford opened the Winter Wonderland skate rink this weekend to massive acclaim and thousands of eager skaters.
The rink, which was constructed this month in the Civic Auditorium Park of Downtown Hanford, measures in at 3,500 square feet of ice, with a 230-ton chiller pumping coolant at a rate of 50 pounds psi throughout the space.
According to Michelle Brown, executive director for Main Street Hanford, the opening was a huge success, with the rink being sold out through the entire weekend.
“We were putting our heads together for months on this — how we could have a successful opening night — and I think we can say it was an absolute success,” Brown said.
Brown added that she believes the staff and City Council were extremely pleased with the results, and said the Winter Wonderland rink further generated business for the Downtown Hanford community. She expects the rink to go up next year as well.
“The important thing is that the community come out and support this, so that the City is willing to put in all of the work and time and money that it takes to host this kind of event. So we’re really looking for community support to come out and enjoy Winter Wonderland, so we can do this for years to come,” she said.
The ice rink will be open seven days a week and guests can enjoy ice skating, food vendors, hot cocoa, photos with Santa, live entertainment, full bar (Thursday- Saturday), activities for the whole family and more through Jan. 9.
Cost for admission is $15 for adults and $13 for children, seniors and veterans with ID.
