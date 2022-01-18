Kings County Farm Bureau has announced it will postpone the Wine vs. Beer Showdown from this Thursday, Jan. 20 until sometime this spring.

"With so many across the Valley experiencing COVID-related illness, we’ve decided the safest thing to do for our members, vendors, staff, friends and supporters is to wait for the omicron outbreak to pass," the organization said in a release. 

Tickets that were purchased for the Jan. 20 event will be honored for the rescheduled date.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we make this last-minute adjustment, and look forward to seeing you this spring. We will release more information about the new date and rescheduled event once that information has been finalized," the release said. 

Should you need additional information, please call the Farm Bureau office at (559) 584-3557.

