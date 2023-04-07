Next week we have comedian Dave Yates to grace our Lil’ Brick Theater and make us laugh. We are excited to tell Hanford about our new guest to the Lil’ Brick Theater, the new home of HMTC.
Shows are set for 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Dave Yates is a Los Angeles-based writer, comedian and actor. His humor has been described as "a mix of wit and whimsy" as he details his adventures through life. Dave performs Stand Up Comedy nationally while also selling his wildly successful HaHa Hot Sauce.
HaHa Hot Sauce? This is actually available online for hot sauce connoisseurs. Yates blends orange, pear and apple cider vinegar with the ferocious Carolina reaper pepper to make the most amazingly flavorful and Ha-Ha Hot sauce this side of the universe! I wonder if he will bring some to the theater to sell after the shows.
Yates is also co-host of the recovery centered 12 Questions podcast. His TV appearances include Amazon's "Laughs After Dark," Rainn Wilson's SoulPancake Network and "Kendra On Top" on WeTV.
Yates has appeared nationally in such comedy festivals including SLO Comedy Fest and the prestigious Gilda's LaughFest.
In addition, Dave's highly regarded album "One Long Merch Pitch" is on regular rotation on SiriusXM.
I guess, anywhere Dave performs, fun and spicy times are sure to follow!
To join Dave Yates is MC Trent Babb, and fellow comedians Daniel Betts and Antonio Martinez.
Get your tickets online for $15 at www.HanfordMTC.com, or get at the door for $20. We are located at 119 ½ N Douty Street. A word of caution, GPS isn’t that reliable. Look for Huggy’s Bar. The theater is located across the street.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.