Next week we have comedian Dave Yates to grace our Lil’ Brick Theater and make us laugh. We are excited to tell Hanford about our new guest to the Lil’ Brick Theater, the new home of HMTC.

Shows are set for 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15. 

Dave Yates is a Los Angeles-based writer, comedian and actor. His humor has been described as "a mix of wit and whimsy" as he details his adventures through life. Dave performs Stand Up Comedy nationally while also selling his wildly successful HaHa Hot Sauce. 

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

