What you need to know before attending the 107th Clovis Rodeo

CLOVIS — The Clovis Rodeo has been working closely with the City of Clovis and County of Fresno Department of Health to be able to host the 107th Clovis Rodeo April 21-25, 2021 at a 40% capacity, according to a release.
There are a number of mandatory entrance requirements and new ticketing procedures fans should be aware of before attending. Here’s what you need to know for entry into the Clovis Rodeo Grounds this year.
MANDATORY ENTRANCE REQUIREMENTS
- Face masks must be worn by all attendees 2 years old and older except while eating or drinking.
- Proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within 72 hours of the first performance
- you attend.
- Children under the age of 13 years are not required to be tested.
- Those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 90 days of the rodeo will not need to test or
- show proof of vaccination if they have a letter from their physician verifying COVID-19 recovery.
- Valid legal personal identification to be shown (Driver’s License, Passport, Government-issued ID.)
The Fresno County Department of Health and Sierra Pacific Orthopedics (SPOC) will offer FREE COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 19 through Sunday, April 25.
It is strongly encouraged that ticket holders take advantage of obtaining a COVID-19 test in advance at local testing centers offered throughout the community – a rapid antigen test or any valid COVID-19 negative test result is acceptable for entry into the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.
These rules are in addition to standard requirements such as no videos, cameras or recording devices, ice chests, strollers, or umbrellas, etc. for 2021.
TICKETING
- Seating will be reserved by section with social distancing based on allowed occupancy.
- Priority ticketing will be given to patrons who retained their 2020 rodeo tickets.
- All 2020 tickets MUST BE EXCHANGED FOR 2021 TICKETS at the Clovis Rodeo Ticket Office.
- The ticket office will be open beginning Saturday, April 10, 2021 for refunds/exchanges only.
- You must present personal identification to exchange your tickets.
Ticket Office hours are as follows: Refunds/exchanges only through April 19
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (beginning April 10) Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning April 12.
There will be no “print-at-home” or mobile phone tickets for the 2021 rodeo. Only 2021 tickets issued at the Ticket Office will be valid for entry to the rodeo performances.
If you do not want to attend the 2021 rodeo and would like to receive a refund for your 2020 tickets all fees charged for your 2020 tickets are nonrefundable.
Refunds will not be honored after 5 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021.
To request a refund, please contact the Clovis Rodeo Ticket Office via email at tickets@clovisrodeo.com. You may also leave a message at (559) 299-5203, however, it may take up to 72 hours for calls to be returned.
Additional tickets may be available for purchase at the Rodeo Ticket Office beginning Monday April 19. Please continue to look for announcements in local media and by visiting clovisrodeo.com for updates.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!