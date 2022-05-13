Hollywood’s spotlight will shine in downtown next week as the Hanford International Film Festival returns to The Fox.
Skipping last year due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the third annual festival is set to take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21. The festival will screen about two dozen short films from all over the world — even a handful from right here in the Valley.
“I wouldn’t believe it if you would have told me that by year three, the festival would blow up the way it has,” said founder and organizer George Miller.
Miller said that the festival’s reach has made competition stiffer than ever, both in the judging that will take place during the festival and during the screening process for participation.
Receiving about three times more submissions from aspiring and established filmmakers than in previous years, the screening process has become more rigorous and tougher choices have been made.
Many of the films were made during the pandemic, and as such, quite a few of the films touch upon themes of loneliness and isolation, including “aLone” and “Father’s Day.” Some utilized the quarantine in creative ways, such as “Care Package.”
To say that the films are about any one topic or theme, however, would be wildly inaccurate. The films are as varied as any that can be found on Netflix or Hulu — probably more so.
Everything from absurd comedy to family drama to high-concept science fiction and noir crime thrillers can be seen at the Festival. The films have been made by local up-and-comers as well as established Hollywood creators.
Each film runs between 3-20 minutes and winners in several categories will be announced at the end of the night.
Tickets are now available at the Fox box office or online at: foxhanford.com. Advance reserved seats are available for $10 online or $12 cash at the door.
Here’s a rundown of the films fans can expect to see at the festival.
'The Rule'
This bleak film noir tells the story of a couple of criminals running from the law after a job goes south. The film feels influenced not only by Quentin Tarantino but by Southern Gothic crime pulps. Writer/director Jeffrey Bowman, of Hanford, also co-stars in the short. Bowman creates a lot of mood with few resources.
'John & Julie'
Shot in Boston, Massachusetts by director Joel Familier, this breezy short shows the budding relationship between music-loving John and his new neighbor, the deaf Julie.
'Care Package'
Directed by Don “Donny” Most, who audiences will remember as Ralph Malph from “Happy Days,” this film plays out as most of our pandemic years have — over a Zoom-like video call. A woman played by Linda Purl (also of “Happy Days” fame) chats via webcam with her sister about all of life’s idiosyncrasies in this wacky comedy with a darkly comedic twist.
'Father’s Day'
A man spends Father’s Day alone, reminiscing on the good and bad times that led to him spend. The physicality in some of the acting shines through and is bolstered by the surprising use of a few classic songs by The Smiths.
'aLone'
This surreal and poignant animated film deals with the loneliness of the COVID pandemic. We were sheltering in place and working remotely from home — but home may as well have been on another planet. We may as well have been on the Mars Rover, collecting information, observing, but never truly interacting. Animator David Lopez, 30, has submitted this work from Medellín, Columbia.
'Recombined'
Director Regina Ainsworth brings us this atmospheric dystopian sci-fi tale. The short is written by Karen Sandler, based on her “Tankborn Trilogy” of young adult novels. In it, Kayla, a Genetically Engineered Nonhuman (GEN) unleashes an uprising after the death of her best friend.
'Nice to Meat You'
This film, directed by Will Sidaros, was originally created for the 48 Hour Film Project, a program which challenges film makers to create an entire short film in under two days. In this silly dark comedy, a family opts for the cheap option while on vacation and ends up spending the night in the home of a possible cannibal.
'For Whom the Bell Tolls'
In this beautifully-shot short, two strangers meet at a church and have a conversation about theology, morality and ethics. But, will one of them learn the true meaning of forgiveness?
'Nova'
This short film follows a young woman training to be a professional wrestler — an interesting concept that has captured the zeitgeist lately in TV shows like, “Glow” and “Young Rock.” The film benefits greatly from the writing and direction of Hanford’s Stanley Abad Williams, who treats the subject matter seriously. Tia Laulusa gives a great performance and the film also looks great thanks to visual touches from director of photography Chad Saechao.
'Mission Control'
A man spends his birthday working at his office job. In a funny twist, his “boring” office job happens to entail assisting super spies on dangerous missions. However, the lives of secret agents prove to be mundane compared to the eccentricities of office politics.
'One in the Chamber'
Hanna Oliveros plays a young woman who wakes up in an abandoned factory, seemingly kidnapped by creepy militants. Nearly immediately, she begins fighting to escape in a flurry of frenetic action scenes that feel influenced by some of the best action movies of the last 20 years — “John Wick” and “Hardcore Henry.” Director Hubert Boorder’s extensive career as a stuntman is on full display as Hanna leaps from violent stunt to violent stunt in this fun action flick.
'Cracked'
In this touching short, a young girl saves a little bit from her glass of water each day to give to the parched, cracked land around her home. While the film originates from Turkey, it will clearly resonate with viewers in the Central Valley who know the effects of drought all too well.
'The Dishwasher Prophecies'
A man gets existential advice via the act of washing dishes.
'Esperanza'
A racist who regularly belittles his multicultural neighbors comes to a crossroads when he finds himself needing their help. Will he swallow his pride and ask for help? And will the neighbors help him?
'I Loved Her First'
On the wedding a day of his daughter, a father reminisces on the past years he’s spent raising her and watching her grow up. It’s doubtful there will be a dry eye in audience of the Fox Theatre by the time this sentimental and emotional story ends.
'Wild is the North'
Depicting the first days of war between the Scots and the English, this movie takes full advantage of the outdoors to sell its setting.
'The Sip'
This very short but very poignant story from Stockton director Paul Bestolarides is a must-see for anyone who enjoys sharing a cup of coffee with a loved one in the morning.
'The First Rule'
This film, submitted by Bay Area director Saurav Mohapatra presents a darkly satiric look at the gig economy. When a hitman finds himself picked up by a nosy, talkative driver, he must decide whether to eliminate the possible witness or let her go. The neo-noir subverts many viewer expectations by the end.
'Whitby Kinship Demise'
A very cute and breezy addition from the oft-overlooked subgenre of the “fake trailer” short. This two-minute short delivers a fake trailer for a fake Wes Anderson-style film.