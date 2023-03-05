We stand upon a precipice. Between AI-generated artwork, essays and Snapchat filters, the world of tomorrow may exist solely as an algorithmic fabrication.

AI Buffy

This image was created by the AI Midjourney app using the prompt, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer working as a newspaper reporter interviews an AI robot." 

In an attempt to get a feel for how authentic AI may or may not be at the current moment, I decided to interview Chat GPT, an OpenAI chatbot launched in November. We talked about the one thing that I believe can properly gauge someone’s (or something’s) humanity — “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

“Buffy” has been my favorite TV show for nearly 20 years and I generally use it as a personality barometer when I meet new people, showing it to new friends and romantic interests. In fact, this is how I was introduced to the show myself.

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar poses on the press line at the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion and panel discussion at PaleyFest 2008 in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 20, 2008. 
Joss Whedon
Buffy the Vampire Slayer" creator Joss Whedon is surrounded by vampires during the taping of the final episode of the cult comedy-horror series in Santa Monica, Calif., in this April 16, 2003 file photo. 

Parker Bowman is the Editor/Features for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

