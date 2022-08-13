image.png

Paty Diaz

 Contributed

What does it mean to feel welcomed?

Well what does “welcome” mean? According to the dictionary, it's an instance or manner of greeting someone or used to greet someone in a glad or friendly way. To me it is important to greet people in a friendly way.

The best moments in life are seeing others happy, but more so, that you made an impact to help in the process of making someone happy or brought joy to their life. A welcoming hello or hug can truly be an impact to a person. We live in a world where so much chaos and hurt happens daily, but we can change that by simply offering random acts of kindness. These acts can be simplified into friendly hellos, a caring hug, a high five for a job well done.

Paty Diaz is the owner and director of P.A.T.Y'Studio in Hanford. 

