What does it mean to feel welcomed?
Well what does “welcome” mean? According to the dictionary, it's an instance or manner of greeting someone or used to greet someone in a glad or friendly way. To me it is important to greet people in a friendly way.
The best moments in life are seeing others happy, but more so, that you made an impact to help in the process of making someone happy or brought joy to their life. A welcoming hello or hug can truly be an impact to a person. We live in a world where so much chaos and hurt happens daily, but we can change that by simply offering random acts of kindness. These acts can be simplified into friendly hellos, a caring hug, a high five for a job well done.
The world can change into a joyful and peaceful one if we all do our part to bring positivism to others. I strongly believe that what you do unto to others is what will be done to you. We can all live by the golden rule!
See, God gave us the ability to love and share it with others. Our love can be demonstrated by good acts to others. These are things such as a welcoming environment, a welcoming hello, a welcoming smile; basically anything that is friendly and a beautiful way to greet one another.
I share all this with you, because at P.A.T.Y.’Studio that is just our motto: “We welcome everyone and anyone, we welcome you into our dance family, we welcome you into a positive and welcoming environment, and most important we welcome you into a fun, positive, and energetic dance class!” All in hopes to bring out love to one another just as God loves us!
Paty Diaz is the owner and director of P.A.T.Y'Studio in Hanford.