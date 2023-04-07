West Hills College Lemoore is excited to announce the Collision of Vision 2023, a public art exhibit and open reception on Thursday, April 13, from 4:30-7 p.m. The event will be held at BLDG. 800, ART LAB 831 will showcase artwork from talented students, alumni, faculty and staff.
Attendees can enjoy various art forms, including drawings, paintings, digital art, photography, prints, sculpture, and more. In addition, the premier of "KALEIDOSCOPE" will incorporate live poetry readings, creating an immersive artistic experience.
Refreshments will be provided by the Epicurean club, and the event is being supported by the Eagle pantry, West Hills Lemoore ASG, and recognized clubs.
"Collision of Vision 2023 is a celebration of the diverse artistic talents within our community," said David Brooks, West Hills College Lemoore art instructor. "We are thrilled to showcase the work of our students, alumni, faculty, and staff and to provide an opportunity for the public to experience their creative vision. This event embodies our college's commitment to fostering artistic expression and supporting our community."
The Collision of Vision 2023 will also feature a special exhibition boutique with the sale of artwork and crafts from Avenal State prison to benefit Rising Scholars 2.0, a cause that supports education for incarcerated individuals.
West Hills College Lemoore thanks Blick Art Materials for sponsoring artist awards this year.
"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Blick Art Materials for their generous sponsorship of awards for our participating artists," said Brooks. "Their support helps to encourage and recognize the creative talents of our community, and we are thrilled to partner with them for the Collision of Vision 2023."