West Hills College Lemoore is excited to announce the Collision of Vision 2023, a public art exhibit and open reception on Thursday, April 13, from 4:30-7 p.m. The event will be held at BLDG. 800, ART LAB 831 will showcase artwork from talented students, alumni, faculty and staff.

Attendees can enjoy various art forms, including drawings, paintings, digital art, photography, prints, sculpture, and more. In addition, the premier of "KALEIDOSCOPE" will incorporate live poetry readings, creating an immersive artistic experience.

Refreshments will be provided by the Epicurean club, and the event is being supported by the Eagle pantry, West Hills Lemoore ASG, and recognized clubs.

