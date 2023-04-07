On the season premiere of “Ghost Hunters,” the TAPS paranormal researchers concluded what many in Hanford already know: The Bastille is haunted.
“We knew that before watching the show,” said Beverly Berning. “But it’s nice to get confirmation from outsiders.”
The season premiere of the long-running paranormal research show, filmed in Hanford last September, was screened outside in Civic Park Thursday night for an overflow crowd.
Organizers with the Parks and Recreation Department said they expected maybe 100 visitors to watch the live screening, but it ended up being closer to 1,000. Families and couples staked out patches of lawn throughout Civic Park to sit together on lawn chairs or curl up on blankets to watch the episode on a chilly night under a spooky full moon.
Berning attended the screening with twin sister, Betty Claxton. The two moved to Hanford in the late ‘80s and have heard – and experienced – paranormal activity all over town, they said.
“My favorite place [for ghosts] is the Artesia. The spirits there seem very humorous. I’ve never experienced a scary ghost. They’re always funny and friendly,” Claxton said.
The beginning moments of the show drew cheers and applause from the audience as familiar downtown landmarks flashed on screen. The cheers continued for Parks and Recreation employee Randy Shaw, who was featured prominently in the episode.
The Atlantic Paranormal Society provided a mix of the history of the Bastille (formerly Kings County's first jail as well as more recently a restaurant and night club) with late-night ghost hunting. The team learned that there was, in fact, once a woman named Mary who died in the Bastille, corroborating a long-standing urban legend that coincides with the fact that many Hanfordites have claimed to see the ghost of the woman staring back at them through the windows at night.
While the TAPs team accepted that the woman’s ghost, along with those of many other inmates who have died there, may still inhabit the building, they claim to have debunked the idea that the ghost stares out of the window, saying that witnesses have merely been seeing the silhouette of a woman-shaped lighting fixture.
However, some in the community disagree with the assessment.
“I’ve seen Miss Mary in there quite a few times,” said Tina Bolen. “I’ve seen here down here in the bottom and other times, up in the tower window, dangling.”
Bolen said that while in the Bastille during its night club days, she’d hear the clinking of chains in the solitary confinement area, the sounds of disembodied voices and even the cries of children.
“They’re just not ready to leave yet,” she said.
The Bastille was bathed with colorful lights during the screening, giving it an eerie and ominous vibe as it towered over those in attendance.
Nine-year-old Stephen Caldera was there with his grandmother and said that while he believes in ghosts, he didn’t think the TV episode was very scary. He had fun, nonetheless, he said.
The TAPS crew recorded what they said were otherworldly voices, objects moving on their own and even direct communications from what they believed to be the ghost of a former sheriff.
The loudest “boo,” however, came from the audience when a message flashed on screen warning that the device powering the screening was running out of battery power. Luckily, the crisis was averted and the device was plugged back in.
Aside from the spookier aspects of the show, some members of the community were happy to learn about the past of one of Hanford’s oldest and most unique buildings.
“I always see it at the farmers market without ever knowing what it was,” said Jose Hernandez. “It was a good night and it’s honestly crazy everything that happened here.”
The episode, entitled “Dead Man Walking,” is the first episode of Ghost Hunters season 16 and is currently streaming on Discovery+. And while it will undoubtedly be watched by millions of fans on the streaming service, the live screening was something that those in attendance will remember for a long time.
“It was a once in a lifetime experience,” Berning said.