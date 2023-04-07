ghost hunters
Nearly 1,000 people watch the Hanford episode of "Ghost Hunters" Thursday night in Civic Park. 

On the season premiere of “Ghost Hunters,” the TAPS paranormal researchers concluded what many in Hanford already know: The Bastille is haunted.

“We knew that before watching the show,” said Beverly Berning. “But it’s nice to get confirmation from outsiders.”

The season premiere of the long-running paranormal research show, filmed in Hanford last September, was screened outside in Civic Park Thursday night for an overflow crowd.

