Wage Warfare runs from Oct. 15 through Nov. 6.

The Kings Players at the Temple Theater wrap up their 2022 season with the light-hearted comedy, Wage Warfare.

Young Hope finds herself sandwiched in between prim Bonnie and surly Louise, with the only apparent "hope" for relief being a sudden opportunity for promotion.

Antics ensue when the three women vie for the promotion and do their best to undermine each other, as Hope is reluctantly drawn into the other two women’s skulduggery.

