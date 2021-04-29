Visalia Players present 'The Bright Lights of Broadway'

VISALIA — Step into the lights of Broadway.
From classical to contemporary, enjoy your favorite showtunes through song and dance. This cabaret will feature numbers from "Wicked," "Chicago," "Shrek," "Mean Girls," and so much more at the Ice House Theater in Visalia.
The Visalia Players' cabaret will be performed outdoors. The troupe asks that the audience practice social distancing and that masks are worn. Bringing your own chairs to sit on during the performance, will result in a $2 voucher to be used for snacks and drinks bought during the show.
Show dates and times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1; 2 p.m. Sunday May 2; 7: 30 p.m. Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9.
The Bright Lights of Broadway
Directed by Becca Coffey-Godfrey
Written by: Becca Coffey-Godfrey, Jennifer Masters, and Leeni Mitchell
