The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced that Fast Times — '80s Concert Experience will perform on Saturday, Aug 27.
Fast Times — '80s Concert Experience has been performing for over 15 years; including being regulars once a week at the famous, Whiskey-A-Go Go on Hollywood Blvd. The band includes impersonators of Spicoli, the infamous character from "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," Slash from Guns N' Roses, Nikki Sixx, iconic bassist of Motley Crue, and Devo, sporting the iconic red hat.
Iconic songs will be performed, as Fast Times rocks out to the songs of AC/DC, Journey, Van Halen, Madonna, Bon Jovi, Metallica, The Cure, and many more. Fast Times will also have an opening act, Dirty Deeds. With all this '80s goodness, guests are encouraged to dress up like their favorite '80s artists to make the night even more radical.
Tickets are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org/events/, by calling 559-625-1369 or stop by our box office at 308 W. Main Street, Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.