The Visalia Fox Theatre staff has sent out a release thanking first responders for their efforts in preserving the historic theater from a recent fire.
The release thanks the Visalia Fire Department, Tulare County Fire Department, Cal Fire, the Tulare City Fire Department and the Visalia Police Department for their efforts in preserving the iconic Visalia Fox Theatre from the disastrous fire that hit Downtown Visalia on Sunday, May 1, which ultimately destroyed Alejandra’s, Jimmy John’s and Decor to Adore.
"We also would like to thank all the community who have reached out with their care, concern and even finances as we begin the process of restoration. Our prayers go out to our friends whose livelihoods, families and businesses were tragically affected. We are here to help in any way we can," theater staffers said in the release.
The Fox Theatre was able to escape all fire and water damage as it was originally built with an 18” thick fire wall, according to the release. However, the administration office front glass door was shattered along with the door to next-door tenant, Quesadilla Gorilla.
Cleaning efforts have begun for all the smoke damage that did affect all areas of the Fox building.
"Although this will take tens of thousands of dollars to expedite before scheduled events, we understand and are grateful that this is the only damage the Fox did sustain as it could have been much worse," the release said.
As an extra safety measure, the Fox Theatre has hired a company to thoroughly clean the theatre of any smoke, soot and debris that may have entered the theatre through the ventilation system.
Theater organizers expect that with the help of the staff and volunteers, events will remain unaffected the theater hosts the Slick Rock Film Festival Friday, May 13, comedian Pablo Francisco Saturday, May 14 and the nearly sold out concert with Country Recording Artist, Josh Tuner on Friday, May 27.