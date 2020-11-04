Visalia Fox announces donation match

“This year has been most challenging, and it’s not over,” said Vikky Escobedo, Executive Director of The Fox. “We’re following state and federal health guidelines because the safety of our patrons is our top priority. But that also means business is running dangerously low. Any and all donations aren’t just appreciated — they’re critical to the future of The Fox.”
To donate, please visit foxvisalia.org/donate – please consider setting up monthly recurring donations. Every donation goes toward keeping the oldest operating theatre in the South Valley going.
