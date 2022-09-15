The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced its "BER" Movie Series — movies throughout September, October, November and December.
"National Treasure," sponsored by the Visalia Masonic lodge, will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. The screening is free.
"Nightmare Before Christmas," sponsored by The Source LGBT+ Center will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. The screening is free.
"Zoot Suit," sponsored by Perico Productions will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15. Beginning at 6 p.m., a 1940's Classic Car Show and Best Dressed 1940s Men and Women's Contest will be held in front of The Fox.
"Hocus Pocus," sponsored by The Crystal Barn will play on Oct. 28. This is an interactive movie. The theater lobby will host Trick or Treating booths at 6 p.m. so bring candy bags and buckets.
"Men in Black" will play on Nov. 10. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this movie. This is an interactive movie. Tickets are $5 each.
"Polar Express," sponsored by Reimers & All Aboard Trains will play on Dec. 22. Tickets are $5 each and the interactive supplies are $5. There will be a free train ride from Reimers and All Aboard Trains with paid admission.
Tickets may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.events/. You may also call The Fox at 559-625-1369 or stop by at 308 W. Main Street, Visalia.
All screenings begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.