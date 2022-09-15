hocus

"Hocus Pocus" will screen at the Visalia Fox Theater this October. 

 Contributed/IMDB

The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced its "BER" Movie Series — movies throughout September, October, November and December. 

"National Treasure," sponsored by the Visalia Masonic lodge, will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. The screening is free. 

"Nightmare Before Christmas," sponsored by The Source LGBT+ Center will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. The screening is free.  

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you