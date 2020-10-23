Valley Vertigo: Living vicariously through trick-or-treat-themed films

Remember the end of “It’s a Wonderful Life” when Jimmy Stewart runs around Bedford Falls yelling “Merry Christmas” to everyone in town?

That’s how I respond to the Halloween season.

The crispness of the air, the socially-accepted spooky decorations in front lawns, the seasonal candy — It’s the best time of the year.

Though this year may not feel as Halloweeny as past years on account of the heat, the smoke and the nameless dread that comes with presidential elections, it’s always good to get into the Halloween spirit with a good movie.

Curling up under covers with a bowl of popcorn and a bag of candy corn is a tremendous way to spend an October evening. And, due to the pandemic and the government’s restrictions on trick-or-treating, it may actually be the only way to spend an October evening.

Here’s a list of some of great streamable movies that take place on Halloween. The pandemic may have put a damper on trick-or-treating this year, but we can celebrate Halloween vicariously through the characters in the following films.

“Hubie Halloween” (2020): Just the mere mention of an Adam Sandler film may be enough to get some people to panic and hide under the covers. I mean, have you seen “The Ridiculous 6?” Terrifying. However, as a person who has sworn off Sandler movies somewhere around 2000’s “Little Nicky,” it pleases me to announce that the comedian’s newest Netflix offering is full of Halloween spirit, heart and laughs. In the film, Sandler plays a socially awkward mama’s boy (of course) who pledges to protect the town of Salem on trick-or-treat night.