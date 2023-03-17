The Kings Symphony Orchestra will perform its Spring Concert Sunday in Hanford — and will be joined by a special soloist.

Fresno high school student Ryan Titapiwatanakun will join the symphony as a guest, having won the KSO’s Young Artist Competition in February.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, I didn’t believe they called my name. It wasn’t until I was driving home that it sunk in and I thought, ‘I really just won this competition,’” Titapiwatanakun said.

