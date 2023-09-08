We are happy to announce a clean comedian show on Sept. 23. Our guest comedian, Chris Cope, who has been on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and performs regularly on cruise ships is our performer on Sept. 23. We are doing a clean comedy show because of two reasons: People have asked for it, and if you are funny, doing a clean comedy show means you are really funny.
Of course, comedians can be funny with colorful language. It’s pretty much how people talk. It’s just some places are conducive to colorful language more than others. Comedy bars are places with colorful-language comedians. In fact, it is pretty much expected. In our theater, we can go either way. This time, we decided to go the clean way so people can bring grandparents and children. With Chris Cope, this is an easy task. He is accustomed to a wide audience.
According to his website, Comedian Chris Cope is a Florida transplant living in Los Angeles His Southern charm isn’t limited to stage and screen, he has just released his first full-length comedy album debuted in the Top 10 on Amazon.com and Top 25 on Itunes.