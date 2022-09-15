The Tulare County Fair has kicked off and is already seeing a return to pre-pandemic numbers, despite the fact that the best of the Fair is yet to come.

“We’ve already beat 2019’s numbers for opening day today,” said Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo Wednesday with about five hours of fair operation left in the evening.  “Our presale tickets have also already beat 2019.”

Rizzardo, in her second year at the helm of the Fair, said that she attributes the high turnout to the Fair’s partners, the highly-supportive community and the large variety of attractions.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you