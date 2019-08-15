LEMOORE– Tickets are on sale now for Ladies Night Out featuring Ginuwine, Frankie J and Jon B at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino on Thursday, September 5, at 7:30 p.m. in the Outdoor Pavilion. Tachi Palace offers the premier entertainment experience in the area.
This R&B extravaganza features old school hits, funky music and romantic pop hits of the ‘90s.
Ginuwine was one of the preeminent “love men” during the ‘90s heyday of R&B hip-hop soul, with the instantly recognizable song “Pony” from the blockbuster hit Magic Mike. Performing since the age of 12, he was a Michael Jackson impressionist before being discovered by Jodeci. His debut album not only produced the number one R&B smash “Pony,” but had several other hits including "Tell Me Do U Wanna," "I'll Do Anything/I'm Sorry," "Holler," and "Only When Ur Lonely."
Before embarking on his solo career, Frankie J was a former member of Kumbia Kings, a group created by A.B. Quintanilla, brother of Selena. The Mexican American singer received a Grammy Award nomination for his album Faith, Hope y Amor in 2013 for Best Latin Pop Album. He has had hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Obsession (No Es Amor),” “Don’t Wanna Try,” and “More Than Words.”
Singer, songwriter, and record producer, Jon B, wrote for Toni Braxton, Michael Jackson, Color Me Badd, the Spice Girls and others, before releasing his own album in 1995. The album included the Grammy-nominated hit “Someone To Love,” which also featured Babyface. His second studio album Cool Relax produced hits including “They Don’t Know,” and “Are U Still Down,” with 2Pac.
Tickets for the Ladies Night Out concert are $35 for general admission in the bleachers section and standing room only. Reserved seats are $65, $75 and $95. Premier Club Card members get $5 off per ticket when purchased at the Gift Shop. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at tachipalace.com or at the Hotel Gift Shop.
Upcoming entertainment includes The Australian Pink Floyd Show on Thursday, September 26, and UB40 on Thursday, October 3.
