The Visalia Fox Theatre announced this week that legendary rock band, Three Dog Night will be performing live on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. 

Tickets are on sale now.  To purchase tickets, please visit www.foxvisalia.org, call The Fox Office at 559-625-1369 or stop by in person at 308 W. Main Street, in downtown Visalia. 

In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.

