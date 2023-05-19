Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

Hanford Multicultural Theater Company will present four shows on the weekends of July 1 and 24.

If you haven’t seen our new place yet, you will be delighted. It doesn’t look like much space from the street, but deep inside is a theater space that is quite impressive. To think this place was converted from a dry cleaners. Where is it? It’s on Douty Street very close to 7th Street in downtown Hanford.

An evening of one-acts is the dish to be served to the public that Saturday and Sunday. Two shows each day. One of the plays is called "T (For Torture)." It is a surrealistic two-person play performed by Gabriel Omar and Jason Boado. Both excellent performers who are embracing a play that was first produced in Chicago at the Women Director’s Festival.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

