The 63rd annual Artichoke Festival, which takes place June 10-11 at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center, will introduce a new show, a Saturday night-only standup comedy program called “Thistle Be Funny Comedy Show” featuring comics K-Von and Jose Sarduy.

The “Thistle Be Funny Comedy Show,” which is a play on this year’s theme, “Thistle Be Fun,” features K-Von at 6:30 p.m., and Jose Sarduy at 8 p.m. The festival offers a special Comedy Combo discount package (two festival tickets, two comedy show tickets, two Saturday wine tasting passes) for $170 plus processing fee. A standalone comedy ticket is $40 for adults only, must be 18 and over.

Doors open to all comedy show guests at 6 p.m., with the entry for festival attendees at the Monterey Room east entrance. Entry for non-festival guests is at the Monterey Room street entrance, on Fairground Road. Remember, children are not allowed inside the Monterey Room for this event. Participants must show a valid ID to enter.

