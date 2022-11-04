Free Acting Classes

At 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, HMTC will present Indigenous Voices' “WHO I AM.” A show featuring works from local Indigenous writers. It will be presented at the HMTC Theater at the Old Church.

Four artists will present poetry, performance, and a short play. The performance is for all ages, and includes elements of rhythmic poetry, rap, activism and theater. HMTC is proud to present their words sponsored in part by the California Arts Council.

Tino Rayos, who recently performed at the Hanford Dia de Los Muertos wearing an Indigenous headdress will headline. He will present his works: “Huey Tonantzin,” “I am Hungers for Memory,” and “Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women.”  He will end the evening with his “Blessing to the World.”

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

