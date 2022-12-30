HMTC is excited to announce a new location. To our fortune it is right smack-dab in the middle of downtown Hanford.
We are readying it to be fully functional sometime in January. What is special about the timing is that it about coincides with Hanford Multicultural Theater’s sixth anniversary. HMTC opened its doors on Feb. 1, 2017.
The new address is 119 1/2 Douty Street, just feet from 7th Street. The building has a lobby that leads to a larger room that is bricked on all four sides. That inside section will be called Lil’ Brick Theater.
Especially grand is the closeness of restaurants and pubs to make an evening and show attractive to people on a night out. As well, there is ample parking behind the building.
It is wonderful that the new location is a perfect spot for us to share the arts with the community. We will present new plays, play-readings, performance art, puppetry shows, standup comedy and possibly music acts. As always, we will continue our acting classes and improv classes. We are also toying with the idea of a professional standup comedian to offer standup comedy classes.
We are also toying with classes on stage combat, stage prop gun safety and building stage scenery.
This is an exciting time for HMTC. A place to call our own is what we have desired since we first began. It took work to get there. Our hardships and obstacles along this journey has now become a distant memory.
We are happy that the stars lined up perfectly for a new home. Come see it in January 2023.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.