Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

HMTC is excited to announce a new location. To our fortune it is right smack-dab in the middle of downtown Hanford.

We are readying it to be fully functional sometime in January. What is special about the timing is that it about coincides with Hanford Multicultural Theater’s sixth anniversary. HMTC opened its doors on Feb. 1, 2017.

The new address is 119 1/2 Douty Street, just feet from 7th Street. The building has a lobby that leads to a larger room that is bricked on all four sides. That inside section will be called Lil’ Brick Theater.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

Tags

Recommended for you