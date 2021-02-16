The Story Changes releases new single

The Story Changes (Mark McMillon and Christopher Popadak of Hawthorne Heights and Chris Serafini of The Stereo) have released the new single, "The Longest Year."
The track is mixed by Jamie Woolford (Gin Blossoms, The Smoking Popes, Punchline).
“The Longest Year” is a three minute and eighteen second blast of moody adrenaline, supplying a gritty edge in all of the right places.
Stream the track at thestorychanges.com.
Lyrically, the track dives into conquering your own anxiety and navigating depression during these uncertain times. McMillon’s voice elevates from soothing to screaming throughout, while Popadak and Serafini hold it all together winding their way throughout with the song’s memorable riff.
While spending the largest part of 2020 off the road and at home in quarantine, the band began work on a new batch of songs to follow up their 2018 album "To Hell With this Delicate Equation." The band utilized file trading remotely to record their individual parts safely.
