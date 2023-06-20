The Silver Starlets debuted at the Kings Fair with three acrobatics shows holding the limelight throughout the evening.

Each performance was masterfully crafted by the dynamic duo throughout the fair's run, featuring stunning gravity-defying stunts, along with seemingly effortless comedy.

Despite performing at the Kings Fair for the first time, the Silver Starlets knew how to draw in a Kings County crowd, inviting audience members to assist in their act, as well as simply striking up friendly banter with passersby — little ones especially.

