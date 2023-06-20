The Silver Starlets debuted at the Kings Fair with three acrobatics shows holding the limelight throughout the evening.
Each performance was masterfully crafted by the dynamic duo throughout the fair's run, featuring stunning gravity-defying stunts, along with seemingly effortless comedy.
Despite performing at the Kings Fair for the first time, the Silver Starlets knew how to draw in a Kings County crowd, inviting audience members to assist in their act, as well as simply striking up friendly banter with passersby — little ones especially.
Their small-town charm and larger-than-life personas were perfectly incorporated into the complex and intricate workings of the trapeze maneuvers making for a well-rounded family experience.
Originating from Beamsville, Ontario, Canada, lead starlet Molly Keczan essentially had the playbook. Being from a very small community herself — she hails from a town of just a little over 11,000 people — she referred to her community as “tightly knit with one another.”
Of their 125 appearances this summer, Keczan said Hanford was a favorite.
“I love when agriculture and community can come together during events like this," she said.
Throughout the weekend of performances, audience members were dazzled and impressed by the finesse the duo kept between acts.
Keczan said that she was happy to see “diversity in age and demographics” enjoying the team's art.
Along with the shows, a new, cleaner atmosphere for the fair was implemented for the weekend, with a new map and main gathering areas making for a “congestion-free fair,” according to Sgt. Chad Allen of the Hanford Police Department.
The new environment was noticed by fairgoers like Nathan Bartlett, who described the fair as an “overall fun environment,” and Ethan Rowe, who commented on the “fun and jovial atmosphere.”