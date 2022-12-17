 Skip to main content
The Playhouse: What's coming to local stages?

piano

Members of the Visalia Players rehearse for the upcoming Holiday Cabaret. 

 Contributed

Dec. 16-18: 'Holiday Cabaret'

The Visalia Players will host a Holiday Cabaret featuring a cast of nearly 20 local performers singing holiday songs.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

To include a play, audition or theater performance in The Playhouse, email Parker Bowman at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com

