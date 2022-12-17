The Playhouse: What's coming to local stages?

Dec. 16-18: 'Holiday Cabaret'
The Visalia Players will host a Holiday Cabaret featuring a cast of nearly 20 local performers singing holiday songs.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $15 and are available through http://www.visaliaplayers.org or by calling (559) 734-3900. The Ice House Theater is located at 410 E. Race Ave., Visalia.
Jan. 3, 4: Auditions
At 6:30 p.m., Jan. 3-4, the Kings Players will host auditions for the upcoming comedy, “New Kid on the Block.” Director Amanda Braden is looking for three men and four women to fill the cast. Auditions will be held at the Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St, Hanford. Call 584-7241 for more information.
Jan. 10-15: 'Dear Evan Hansen'
The Tony and Grammy Award-Winning Best Musical, “Dear Evan Hansen,” comes to the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno.
Dear Evan Hansen has struck a chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says Dear Evan Hansen is, “Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history.” The New York Times calls it “a breathtaking knockout of a musical.” And NBC Nightly News declares the musical, “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.”
The show runs Jan. 10-15. Tickets are available at https://fresno.broadway.com.
Jan. 13: 'A Tribute to Broadway'
The Encore Theatre and Tulare Joint Union High School present the talents of the Tulare Community Band under the direction of Bill Ingram and 25 performers from the Encore Theatre in this musical tribute to Broadway.
Tickets are $25 available at www.encoretulare.org. The event will be held at the Tulare Community Auditorium, 755 E. Tulare, Ave.
Jan. 20-29: 'High School Musical'
The Lindsay Community Theater presents Disney’s “High School Musical.”
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-21, 27-28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 22, 29.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, available at www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com.
Jan. 27-Feb. 11: 'Harold and Maude'
The Porterville Barn Theater presents “Harold and Maude.” Based on the cult classic film, this play incorporates elements of dark humor and existentialist drama. The plot follows the exploits of Harold Chasen, a young man who is intrigued with death, and who rejects the life his detached mother prescribes for him. Harold develops a friendship with 79-year-old Maude who teaches him about the importance of living life to its fullest.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/barntheaterporterville or call 559-310-7046. The Porterville Barn Theater is located at 42 S. Plano St., Porterville.
Jan. 27-Feb. 12: 'Sylvia'
The Visalia Players present “Sylvia,” directed by Arianna Murillo. The play by A.R. Gurney is about a dog, the couple who adopts her and the comedy that results.
Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28, Feb 3-4, 10-11 and 2 p.m. Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12.
Tickets available through http://www.visaliaplayers.org or by calling (559) 734-3900. The Ice House Theater is located at 410 E. Race Ave., Visalia.
Feb. 3-18: 'She Kills Monsters'
The Selma Arts Center presents “She Kills Monsters,” the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
The play runs Feb. 3-18. Visit https://www.selmaartscenter.com/ for ticket information or call 559-891-2238.