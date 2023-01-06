Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is moving to the downtown. As we haul our equipment from the old place to the new, our imaginations are going wild with all that we will be able to do in our own place.

The location is optimal. We will be located close to the intersection of Seventh Street and Douty Street. On various nights, the foot traffic is immense, which would be advantageous to us.

Right behind our new theater is a public parking lot with 60 parking spaces for patrons. Less than a block to the south, another public parking lot with 65 parking spaces. Both lots contain handicapped parking spaces.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

Tags

Recommended for you