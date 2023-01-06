Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is moving to the downtown. As we haul our equipment from the old place to the new, our imaginations are going wild with all that we will be able to do in our own place.
The location is optimal. We will be located close to the intersection of Seventh Street and Douty Street. On various nights, the foot traffic is immense, which would be advantageous to us.
Right behind our new theater is a public parking lot with 60 parking spaces for patrons. Less than a block to the south, another public parking lot with 65 parking spaces. Both lots contain handicapped parking spaces.
Our new place has a long lobby. It is a perfect place for people to wait for the house to open with seating available.
The theater is in the center portion of the building. Completely encased by brick. We have named it Lil’ Brick Theater.
The brick interior reminds me of small theaters in Hollywood, Chicago and New York. In fact, the backdrop of brick is a favorite for many theater companies. I must admit, I was very taken by the brick space for our new theater.
In the next few weeks, we will add the stage, sound booth, and hang lights, and the rest of the curtains. The floor is taped where the stage and sound booth will be. New to us will be a professional spotlight which will be very useful for the standup comedy we plan to do in our Lil’ Brick Theater.
All in all, we are quite happy with the new location and our new autonomy. We have been blessed.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.