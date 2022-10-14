Munsters 2022

Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster in Rob Zombie's 2022 remake of the classic TV sitcom.

Rob Zombie has made a name for himself with his horror-infused heavy metal musician persona as well as his film writing and directing credits.

His first major full-length feature film was "The House of 1,000 Corpses" (2003) even though he had been directing his own music videos as early as 1995.

Most of his productions - just like his music - emphasize his obsession with horror and murder elements.

